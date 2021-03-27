Keep Kashmir at the front, centre of dialogue process: PDP urges India, Pak

Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-03-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 20:39 IST
The PDP Saturday urged India and Pakistan to go beyond rhetoric, deepen the process of dialogue and broaden the scope of political engagement by keeping Jammu and Kashmir at the ''front and centre of the process'' to make it result-oriented and sustainable.

The party held a meeting of its political affairs committee (PAC) - its top decision-making body - which was chaired by its president Mehbooba Mufti. The meeting was the first post the party restructuring and re-election of Mehbooba as president, a party spokesman said.

He said the meeting deliberated upon the prevailing political situation in the state and the party's response to the emerging situation.

The PAC members welcomed the recent gestures of peace between India and Pakistan and the ceasefire agreement leading to de-escalation of tensions.

''The PAC urged governments in both capitals to go beyond rhetoric, deepen the process of dialogue and broaden the scope of political engagement keeping Jammu and Kashmir front and centre of the process to make it result oriented and sustainable,'' the meeting resolved.

Terming connectivity and free flow of goods and people as pivotal for uplift of people in the subcontinent devastated by wars and penury, the meeting pitched for early resumption of cross-Loc trade, opening up of Srinagar-Muzaffarabad, Poonch-Rawalakote, Kargil–Skardu and Jammu-Sialkote roads, the spokesman said.

He said while ruing the ''uncertainty'' and the ''imposed atmosphere of panic unleashed'', the members lauded the resolve of the party and unanimously endorsed the stance of the party president regarding the prevailing situation and issues post August 5, 2019 when the Centre revoked J-K's special status.

Highlighting the dynamic shift in the geopolitical engagements of the subcontinent, the meeting observed that the stance and agenda as propounded by PDP is proving to be the guide for establishment of durable peace in the region thereby proving it more relevant than ever before, the spokesman said.

He said the meeting condemned the unleashing of central agencies to ''coerce and muzzle'' Mehbooba and expressed their solidarity with the party president and resolved to standby by her and the party in the fight for restoration of the rights and dignity of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokesman said senior leaders and PAC members Mohammad Sartaj Madni and Naeem Akhtar could not attend the meeting as both ''are under illegal detention''. ''The meeting condemned their continued incarceration and demanded their immediate release and well as the release of all political prisoners,'' he said.

The PAC also rejected the ''frivolous charges'' leveled against the party youth president Waheed ur Rehman Parra, termed his detention a part of ''political witch hunt'' and demanded his immediate release, the spokesman added.

The meeting expressed gratitude to the party workers at the grassroots level who have stood with the party and its struggle despite the ''pressures and harassments exhorted by the system''. ''The workers are the real strength of the party and PDP shall stand firm to represent their aspirations,'' the meeting resolved.

