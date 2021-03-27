PM Modi, B'desh President Hamid discuss Indo-Bangla cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called on Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid during which the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to Indo-Bangla cooperation.

Modi is on the concluding leg of his two-day visit to Bangladesh. It is his first trip to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

''Had a wonderful meeting with President Abdul Hamid. We exchanged views on a wide range of subjects pertaining to India-Bangladesh cooperation,'' the prime minister tweeted.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a tweet said Modi and Hamid had comprehensive discussions on all aspects of bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues.

Before meeting the president, Modi held one-on-one and delegation-level talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina. The two countries also inked five MoUs to further boost their bilateral cooperation.

On Friday, the prime minister attended the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the country's independence and the birth centenary of ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka.

