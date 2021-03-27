BJP only works for "big people": Tejashwi Yadav

Terming BJP as ''Badka Jhoota Party'' (Biggest Lying Party), RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Saturday said the problem of unemployment will end once the betrayers will be dethroned.

Addressing two back-to-back rallies at Ratabari and Dholai in Barak valley of Assam, the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly said the situation of inflation was not so severe during the tenure of the Congress.

''BJP means Badka Jhoota Party. You need to be careful of them. The BJP does not talk about 'mudda' (issues) but talks about 'murda' (dead). And what are the main issues?...

Our democracy and Constitution is at stake. We need to save that,'' he said.

Alleging that the BJP works only for the ''big people'', Yadav claimed every big organisation like the railways having scope to generate jobs are being sold off.

''Job is the biggest problem. Large number of youths are unemployed. Unemployment is the biggest enemy. How will it be cured then? It will be cured when we will remove the cheater and betrayer from the chair.

''So, will there be 'khela hobe' or not? If there is 'khela hobe', then unemployment will end. Five lakh jobs will be given as guarantees. And for that, all of you should be united while voting,'' he added.

The RJD leader asserted that inflation was not so high during the Congress regime and prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas were not so high.

''How will you run your house at such high inflation? I want to thank Rahul Gandhi and all the 'Mahajot' (Grand Alliance) partners because of the guarantee of giving Rs 2,000 per month to every housewife,'' he said.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Assam since 2001, has formed a 'Grand Alliance' with AIUDF, BPF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM), RJD and Jimochayan (Deori) Peoples Party (JPP) to fight the Assembly election against the BJP-led NDA.

Yadav was in Assam to campaign for Congress candidates Sambhu Singh Mallah (Ratabari), Kamakhya Prasad Mala (Dholai), Mukesh Pandey (Lakhipur) and Sashi Kanta Das (Raha).

