Left Menu

Assam records 77 per cent polling in first phase of assembly election

Assam recorded 77 per cent voter turnout in the first phase of assembly elections, according to Election Commission data at 9.30 pm.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 21:44 IST
Assam records 77 per cent polling in first phase of assembly election
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Assam recorded 77 per cent voter turnout in the first phase of assembly elections, according to Election Commission data at 9.30 pm. The first phase election was held in 47 assembly constituencies in the state.

Sivasagar district reported the highest voter turnout at 82.46 per cent while Sonitpur reported the lowest voter turnout at 71.80 per cent. Polling had begun at 7 am today. A total of 264 candidates are in the fray for 47 seats -- 42 seats from 11 districts of upper Assam and northern Assam region and five seats from central Assam's Nagaon district.

Nearly 81 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise. The number of polling stations has increased as voters per polling station have been reduced from 1500 to 1000 in view of conditions created by COVID-19.

Polling for the next two phases will be held on April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. The state had recorded 84.49 per cent polling in the last assembly polls. (ANI)

Also Read: Chief Election Commissioner, top officials to visit Bengal tomorrow

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amarnath Yatra registration begins on April 1

Registrations for the pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir will commence from April 1, the shrine board said on Saturday. The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board also informed that the 56 days long Yatra will commence simultaneo...

Smriti Irani hits out at Raja, says DMK doesn't respect women

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday lashed out at DMK MP A Raja for his alleged unsavory personal remarks at Chief Minister K Palaniswami and accused the DMK of being a party that does not respect women.Without naming Raja and referring...

Plaintiff loses after lawyer refuses to wear mask in court

A woman lost her personal injury lawsuit after her lawyer refused to wear a mask in court and the judge threw out her case, which had been set for trial.The New York Daily News reported Friday that Brooklyn Judge Lawrence Knipel tossed the ...

Britain records 4,715 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Britain recorded 4,715 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down from 6,187 the day before, with 58 more deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test result.Official statistics showed that 29.7 million people had received a first dose of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021