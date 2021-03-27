Modi leaves for home after concluding Bangladesh visit, his 1st abroad since COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for home after concluding his two-day visit to Bangladesh, his first trip to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Modi, at the end of his visit, said that he was sure that his visit will lead to further strengthening of bilateral ties between the two neighbors.

"I would like to thank the people of Bangladesh for their affection during my visit. I would also like to thank PM Sheikh Hasina and the Bangladesh Government for the warm hospitality," he said in a tweet.

"India and Bangladesh signed MoUs in key sectors such as disaster management, sports and youth affairs, trade, technology, and more. These will add strength to our development partners and benefit the people of our nations, especially the youth," the Prime Minister said.

Modi, who is visiting Bangladesh on his first trip to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus, said that he had a "productive meeting" with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during which they reviewed the full range of bilateral ties and discussed ways to deepen the economic and cultural linkages in the times to come.

He held one-on-one talks with Hasina which was followed by a delegation-level meeting, which continued for over an hour.

"Had a productive meeting with PM Sheikh Hasina. We reviewed the full range of India-Bangladesh relations and discussed ways to deepen economic and cultural linkages in the times to come," Modi tweeted.

