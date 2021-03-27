Left Menu

Modi leaves for home after concluding Bangladesh visit, his 1st abroad since COVID-19

I would also like to thank PM Sheikh Hasina and the Bangladesh Government for the warm hospitality, he said in a tweet. India and Bangladesh signed MoUs in key sectors such as disaster management, sports and youth affairs, trade, technology, and more.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 27-03-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 22:00 IST
Modi leaves for home after concluding Bangladesh visit, his 1st abroad since COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for home after concluding his two-day visit to Bangladesh, his first trip to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Modi, at the end of his visit, said that he was sure that his visit will lead to further strengthening of bilateral ties between the two neighbors.

"I would like to thank the people of Bangladesh for their affection during my visit. I would also like to thank PM Sheikh Hasina and the Bangladesh Government for the warm hospitality," he said in a tweet.

"India and Bangladesh signed MoUs in key sectors such as disaster management, sports and youth affairs, trade, technology, and more. These will add strength to our development partners and benefit the people of our nations, especially the youth," the Prime Minister said.

Modi, who is visiting Bangladesh on his first trip to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus, said that he had a "productive meeting" with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during which they reviewed the full range of bilateral ties and discussed ways to deepen the economic and cultural linkages in the times to come.

He held one-on-one talks with Hasina which was followed by a delegation-level meeting, which continued for over an hour.

"Had a productive meeting with PM Sheikh Hasina. We reviewed the full range of India-Bangladesh relations and discussed ways to deepen economic and cultural linkages in the times to come," Modi tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amarnath Yatra registration begins on April 1

Registrations for the pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir will commence from April 1, the shrine board said on Saturday. The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board also informed that the 56 days long Yatra will commence simultaneo...

Smriti Irani hits out at Raja, says DMK doesn't respect women

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday lashed out at DMK MP A Raja for his alleged unsavory personal remarks at Chief Minister K Palaniswami and accused the DMK of being a party that does not respect women.Without naming Raja and referring...

Plaintiff loses after lawyer refuses to wear mask in court

A woman lost her personal injury lawsuit after her lawyer refused to wear a mask in court and the judge threw out her case, which had been set for trial.The New York Daily News reported Friday that Brooklyn Judge Lawrence Knipel tossed the ...

Britain records 4,715 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Britain recorded 4,715 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down from 6,187 the day before, with 58 more deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test result.Official statistics showed that 29.7 million people had received a first dose of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021