Mamata following North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un's style: Giriraj Singh

After the alleged attack on BJP leader Soumendu Adhikari's car on Saturday during the first phase of polling for Assembly elections in West Bengal, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is following the style of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 22:12 IST
Union Minister Giriraj Singh speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI

After the alleged attack on BJP leader Soumendu Adhikari's car on Saturday during the first phase of polling for Assembly elections in West Bengal, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is following the style of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. "Attack (on Soumendu Adhikari's car) shows Mamata Banerjee's frustration. She is following North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un's style. She cannot see her opponents alive and has become a face of terror. Her regime will surely end on May 2," Singh told ANI.

Earlier on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari's brother Soumendu Adhikari's vehicle was allegedly attacked and his driver was thrashed by miscreants at Sabajput area in Contai. Soumendu and his brother Dibyendu Adhikari alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) block president Ram Govind Das had orchestrated the attack and that he was involved in poll rigging in three booths as polling for the first phase of the West Bengal assembly has been underway on Saturday. Meanwhile, Soumendu was unharmed in the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Soumendu said, "Under the leadership of TMC block president Ram Govind Das and his wife, poll rigging was taking place at three polling booths. My arrival here created a problem for them to continue with their mischiefs, due to which they attacked my car and thrashed my driver." Following this incident, a BJP delegation headed by party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya met the Election Commission in Kolkata.

Polling for the first of the eight-phase assembly polls in West Bengal began at 7 am on Saturday with voters deciding the fate of 191 candidates in 30 constituencies. All constituencies in Purulia, Jhargram and segments of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur will decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women candidates in the fray. The polling ended at 6.30 pm.

The BJP and TMC have been at loggerheads over various issues and an intense tussle of power between the two parties has been seen during the run-up to the assembly elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

