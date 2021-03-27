Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-03-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 22:34 IST
Stalin picks graft allegations to pin TN CM down in Assembly poll campaign
DMK president MK Stalin (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

DMK chief M K Stalin on Saturday leveled corruption allegations against Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his Cabinet colleagues and vowed appropriate action to prosecute them if voted to power.

In his campaign here for the April 6 Assembly polls, he recalled his party's petition months ago to Governor Banwarilal Purohit seeking action on corruption allegations against Palaniswami and his Cabinet colleagues including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

Having lost all hope of action being initiated by Governor, Stalin said appropriate action would be taken to prosecute them and a special court shall also be set up for the purpose.

The DMK top leader alleged corruption in award of tenders in Highways department and leveled specific graft charges against Ministers including S P Velumani, P Thangamani, D Jayakumar, and R B Udhayakumar.

The ruling AIADMK and Chief Minister Palaniswami had time and again rejected the allegations as false and baseless.

In his campaign in Kolathur constituency, from where he is again contesting, Stalin promised to make Kolathur a 'model' segment in Tamil Nadu.

Though Palaniswami claimed to have grown to his present position of Chief Minister through hard work, it was not so and he 'crawled' in front of V K Sasikala, late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's confidante to get to his post, he alleged.

Pointing to Palaniswami's accusation that he had moved up the party ladder without hard work, he said he had slogged for the party and people for several decades and was even jailed during the infamous emergency (1975-77).

Late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi had often praised him for his hard work and that was enough for him and he needed no 'certificate' from anyone else, he said.

He sought votes for his party's nominees M Subramanian (Saidapet) AVM Prabakar Raja (Virugambakkam) and Congress party's Hasan Moulana from Velachery segment.

