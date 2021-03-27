Left Menu

Smriti Irani hits out at Raja, says DMK doesn't respect women

So when you go to polling booth, vote for your families, for democracy and BJP, she said while listing various pro-people initiatives of the Central BJP government. She also campaigned for the BJP Harbour constituency candidate Vinoj P Selvam.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-03-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 22:49 IST
Smriti Irani hits out at Raja, says DMK doesn't respect women
Representative image. Image Credit: IANS

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday lashed out at DMK MP A Raja for his alleged unsavory personal remarks at Chief Minister K Palaniswami and accused the DMK of being a party that does not respect women.

Without naming Raja and referring to his reported remarks against ''a Chief Minister,'' (Palaniswami), she said ''DMK is such a political party that does not respect women.'' The Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Textiles was campaigning for BJP's Thousand Lights candidate, actor-politician Khushbu Sundar, for the April 6 assembly polls.

The BJP and AIADMK are facing the polls as allies.

''Will they (DMK) give respect to average Tamil women.

Do remember this when you go to the polling station on April 6 to vote,'' Irani said and appealed to the people to vote for their own families and not for the DMK's 'dynasty.' After Raja's alleged remarks, the AIADMK has preferred a complaint with the state Chief Electoral Officer demanding that the former Union Minister be debarred from campaigning for undermining the reputation of the chief minister.

DMK president M K Stalin has also urged his party cadres to refrain from using undignified language in their poll speeches.

Pointing out that voting for the BJP amounted to a clear mandate for the Centre's development and transparency, Irani said ''BJP stands for development, people's prosperity and respect for women.'' ''Also, imagine what the Congress-led UPA would have done during the pandemic. Would they have released Rs 30,000 crore directly into the bank accounts of 22 crore poor women,'' she asked.

The DMK, the minister said, represents ''Dynasty, Money and Katta panchayat,'' repeating the statement made by her party chief JP Nadda during his election rally in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

''They looted our democracy so that their family could make money and Katta panchayat to ensure the mafia raj of DMK and Congress persists in this country,'' Irani said addressing a huge gathering at a BJP roadshow here.

''But today we are before you to plead that autocracy does not rise again and Katta panchayat (kangaroo court) does not rear its head. So when you go to the polling booth, vote for your families, for democracy and BJP,'' she said while listing various pro-people initiatives of the Central BJP government.

She also campaigned for the BJP Harbour constituency candidate Vinoj P Selvam. She later took to Twitter to share pictures of her election-related engagements in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Tawhida Ben Cheikh: Google dedicates doodle to Tunisia's first female physician

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 launching on March 29

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire breaks out at godown in outer Delhi's Mandoli

A major fire broke out at a godown in outer Delhis Mandoli area on Saturday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.A call about the fire was received around 3 pm and 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.The fire is under control a...

Man wanted in over 100 cases arrested in Delhi

A 49-year-old man allegedly involved in more than 100 cases of snatching, robbery and arms act was arrested from Rohtak, police said on Saturday.Naresh Singh was part of a gang which executed a robbery at gunpoint in East Delhis Shakarpur a...

Elite UK schools in spotlight over claims of misogyny, rape

he London police department says it is investigating multiple alleged offenses described on a website that a young woman set up to expose cases of sexual harassment, assault and rape culture at schools across the UK.The Everyones Invited si...

COVAX expects full vaccine supplies from India's Serum in May, says UNICEF

A World Health Organization WHO-backed program to supply coronavirus vaccines to poorer countries expects that the Serum Institute of India SII will resume full deliveries of the AstraZeneca shot to it in May, UNICEF said on Saturday.Delive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021