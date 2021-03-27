Anti-social elements should be rounded up to prevent any violence in Bengal polls: Vijayvargiya
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Saturday that there had been fewer instances of violence in the first phase of West Bengal polls and the poll panel should "roundup anti-social elements" for the next phase of polls to further minimise the possibility of any violence.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Saturday that there had been fewer instances of violence in the first phase of West Bengal polls and the poll panel should "roundup anti-social elements" for the next phase of polls to further minimise the possibility of any violence. "This is the first election in six years with fewer instances of rigging and violence. To avoid even 10 per cent of such cases in the second phase, we demanded that the Election Commission to round-up anti-social elements," Vijayvargiya told media persons after meeting state election officials here.
The BJP delegation went to the CEO office in Kolkata following the alleged attack on BJP leader and Suvendu Adhikari's brother, Soumendu Adhikar. West Bengal recorded nearly 80 per cent polling in the first phase of assembly polls on Saturday. (ANI)
