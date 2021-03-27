In our regime, days of corruption are over: Kerala CM

With Kerala Assembly elections around the corner, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday claimed that during his regime, the days of corruption are over. Addressing a press conference in Kochi, Vijayan said, "Before 2016, Kerala had the notoriety of being the most corrupt state. Kerala is currently the least corrupt state. The country itself testifies to that. The days of corruption in our regime are over. The aim of the LDF is to eradicate corruption at all levels. As part of that, vigilance measures will be streamlined. All departments will prepare a civil rights document on a local basis. The social audit of all the departments will be completed in five years. The social policing system will be strengthened. Any complaint will be decided within 30 days."

Vijayan also slammed UDF over their "illegal government pension distribution" claims. The Chief Minister said, "The distribution of government pensions is not based on elections. Is it necessary to stop all this because elections are coming? The Opposition leader says that this will affect the people. Five years of life experience is the basis of people's trust in the government. The Opposition leader is trying to break that trust by cutting off pensions and rice. It is the thought of a narrow mind."

Lashing out at BJP and Congress party in the state, Chief Minister said that Opposition will not be able to carry out the "lie-detector test". "The Congress-BJP leaders are blaming our alliance on the fear that it will not be able to carry out a lie detector test. Our alliance will continue in this election as well," Vijayan said.

"The opposition is trying to block the functioning of the state government by constantly raising the allegations. It will all collapse0 miserably. It was the UDF-led Opposition that opened the door for the Central Government to Kerala. It is through that door that the central agencies carry out vandalism activities here," he said. Polling for 140 assembly seats of Kerala will be held in a single phase on April 6. Election results will come on May 2. (ANI)

