BJP, TMC workers create ruckus outside polling booth in Paschim Medinipur

On the first day of the West Bengal assembly elections on Saturday, BJP and TMC workers created a ruckus outside the Nirmal Hirday Ashram School polling booth in Medinipur Assembly constituency in Paschim Medinipur. Both parties alleged that efforts are being made to capture the booth.

"After voting and before sealing of EVMs, 2 Bharatiya Janata Party workers entered the booth but central forces didn't stop them," alleged a TMC worker. "The two BJP workers were removed from the booth when we protested and called media persons. Central forces are working in a biased manner," TMC worker added.

Meanwhile, the BJP workers said that they were there to ensure EVMs are protected. "After 4 agents entered in a single booth, then we entered the booth. Thereafter, we were removed from the booth by state police. We are here to ensure that EVMs are protected from them," a BJP worker said.

This comes as the first phase of West Bengal polls witnessed 79.79 per cent voter turnout. (ANI)

