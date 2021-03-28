Left Menu

'Under pressure by party' not to contest, Bengal BJP nominee threatens to immolate self

I told them everything but still I was asked not to contest, Bagdi said.The Trinamool Congress Purba Bardhaman district spokesperson Prasenjit Das said that Bagdi should ponder whether he will stay in a party where he is not getting respect.The BJP has been facing protests and resignations as many of its aspiring old-timers did not find their names in its list of candidates.

PTI | Bardhaman | Updated: 28-03-2021 00:57 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 00:57 IST
'Under pressure by party' not to contest, Bengal BJP nominee threatens to immolate self

Claiming that the BJP leadership of Purba Bardhaman district is pressuring him not to contest the election as a ''false'' molestation case is pending against him, the party candidate of the Galsi (SC) assembly seat on Saturday threatened to immolate himself if he is not allowed to enter the fray.

Tapan Bagdi, whose name was announced as the candidate of the seat from New Delhi, claimed that several party leaders have cases of murder and attempt to murder pending against them but still, they were made candidates.

He also said that he will file his nomination paper as a BJP candidate on Monday.

BJP district president Abhijit Ta said that Bagdi was asked to submit documents relating to the case on Friday and he has done so.

The documents were sent to the state party leadership, he said, denying that he was being pressured not to contest the election.

Bagdi said he was associated with the BJP since 1991 and was the party candidate from the same seat in the 2011 assembly election.

''My name was announced by the central leaders as a candidate. And if I cannot contest, I will set myself on fire in front of the district office of the party,'' he said.

The BJP candidate told reporters that he is socially backward and finally weak but he has the support of many people like him.

''I have been involved in political activities for a long time and a false case was slapped against me by the TMC.

After some posters were found highlighting that false case, I was asked by the district party authorities to clarify my position. I told them everything but still I was asked not to contest,'' Bagdi said.

The Trinamool Congress' Purba Bardhaman district spokesperson Prasenjit Das said that Bagdi should ponder whether he will stay in a party where he is not getting respect.

The BJP has been facing protests and resignations as many of its aspiring old-timers did not find their names in its list of candidates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Tawhida Ben Cheikh: Google dedicates doodle to Tunisia's first female physician

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 launching on March 29

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French COVID-19 patient numbers rise again, adding to pressure for new lockdown

The number of patients with coronavirus in French intensive care units rose on Saturday to a new high for this year, increasing the pressure to impose new restrictions that President Emmanuel Macron says will probably be needed.France had 4...

Motor racing-Vettel summoned by stewards ahead of Aston Martin race debut

Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel will appear before Bahrain Grand Prix stewards on Sunday for allegedly failing to respect warning flags in qualifying for his first race with Aston Martin.The summons for not respecting double-yell...

Saudi Arabia sees fields of green with major tree-planting drive

Saudi Arabia aims to plant 10 billion trees in the coming decades as part of an ambitious campaign unveiled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday to reduce carbon emissions and combat pollution and land degradation. The de facto r...

Motor racing-Alonso clarifies his better than the best comment

Two times world champion Fernando Alonso clarified on Saturday a comment in which he appeared to suggest he was better than Formula Ones leading drivers, saying he had misheard the question.The 39-year-old, who is making a comeback with Ren...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021