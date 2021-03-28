'Under pressure by party' not to contest, Bengal BJP nominee threatens to immolate self

Claiming that the BJP leadership of Purba Bardhaman district is pressuring him not to contest the election as a ''false'' molestation case is pending against him, the party candidate of the Galsi (SC) assembly seat on Saturday threatened to immolate himself if he is not allowed to enter the fray.

Tapan Bagdi, whose name was announced as the candidate of the seat from New Delhi, claimed that several party leaders have cases of murder and attempt to murder pending against them but still, they were made candidates.

He also said that he will file his nomination paper as a BJP candidate on Monday.

BJP district president Abhijit Ta said that Bagdi was asked to submit documents relating to the case on Friday and he has done so.

The documents were sent to the state party leadership, he said, denying that he was being pressured not to contest the election.

Bagdi said he was associated with the BJP since 1991 and was the party candidate from the same seat in the 2011 assembly election.

''My name was announced by the central leaders as a candidate. And if I cannot contest, I will set myself on fire in front of the district office of the party,'' he said.

The BJP candidate told reporters that he is socially backward and finally weak but he has the support of many people like him.

''I have been involved in political activities for a long time and a false case was slapped against me by the TMC.

After some posters were found highlighting that false case, I was asked by the district party authorities to clarify my position. I told them everything but still I was asked not to contest,'' Bagdi said.

The Trinamool Congress' Purba Bardhaman district spokesperson Prasenjit Das said that Bagdi should ponder whether he will stay in a party where he is not getting respect.

The BJP has been facing protests and resignations as many of its aspiring old-timers did not find their names in its list of candidates.

