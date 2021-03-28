Amit Shah inaugurates multi-speciality hospital in Ahmedabad

Amit Shah inaugurates multi-speciality hospital in AhmedabadPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-03-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 12:32 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a private multi-speciality hospital here on Sunday.
After the inauguration, Shah took a round of the Devasya Superspeciality Kidney and Multispeciality Hospital, located in the Bopal area of Ahmedabad, and interacted with its staff and doctors.
BJP MLA Bhupendra Patel, who represents the Ghatlodia seat in Ahmedabad, and some other party members were also present on the occasion.
The hospital is equipped with advanced facilities and offers treatment of prostate through high-power thulium laser, stone treatment through holmium laser, latest hemodialysis and kidney transplant management.
