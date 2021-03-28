Union Minister Rattan Lal Kataria tests positive for coronavirus

Union Minister Rattan Lal Kataria tests positive for coronavirusPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-03-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 15:16 IST
Union Minister Rattan Lal Kataria on Sunday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
''My COVID report has come positive. I am alright. I am in Medanta Hospital (Gurugram) under the observation of doctors,'' the minister of state for jal shakti and Social justice and empowerment said in a tweet.
Kataria, who is the MP from Ambala in Haryana, urged all those who may have come in close contact with him, during the past few days, to take all precautions and get themselves examined.
