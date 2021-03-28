Sex scandal: efforts on to shut the case, law will take its own course: D K Shivakumar

A day after the family of the woman in the purported sex video allegedly involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi blamed him for the scandal,Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar on Sunday said all efforts are on to close the case and the law will take its own course.

''....the law will take its own course. All kinds of efforts are being made..they are bringing people and making them give statements.

Let the government do whatever they want, but I just want to tell the police that they should safeguard their respect'' (do the probe impartially), Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he alleged that efforts were on to close the case. ''Let them do it.'' On the statement of the woman's parents against him before the Special Investigation Team probing the case, Shivakumar said they had complained against him, after which she also issued a statement to the media.

''Let the investigation happen,'' he said.

To a question on whether he wants the woman to come out and give her statement to the SIT after the developments on Saturday,he merely said he did not wish to speak on it now and wants to focus on coming bypolls in the state, as he also ruled out filing any defamation case.

The scandal had taken a new twist on Saturday with the woman's family blaming Shivakumar and accusing him of playing ''dirty politics'' by using their daughter.

After appearing before the SIT, her father and brother had said that Shivakumar would be responsible if anything happens to their family and urged him to send their daughter, who is at an undisclosed location, back to them.

Minutes after the family's statement, Jarkiholi too had slammed the state Congress chief, stating that ''There isnt any politician who is worse than Shivakumar'' and had announced a political and legal battle against him.

Jarkiholi had even used a Kannada expletive against Shivakumar multiple times, which triggered a protest by Congress workers, following which he had expressed regret.

On Sunday, as Shivakumar landed in Belagavi, Jarkiholi's home district to take part in Belgaum Lok Sabha bypoll related activities, he received a rousing welcome from Congress workers, while supporters of the former Minister and Gokak BJP MLA waved black flags and shouted ''DKS go back'', Some even tried block his convoy, but were stopped by police.

Downplaying the protests, Shivakumar told reporters in Belagavi ''They (protesters) too in a way are welcoming me. I thank them. Their welcome will give us strength.'' Ramesh Jarkiholi's brother Satish Jarkiholi is the Congress candidate for the April 17 bypolls to Belgaum Lok Sabha seat.

Meanwhile, the woman's lawyer Jagadish said she may appear before a court on Monday to get her statement recorded.

In a video statement released on Saturday evening, the woman had alleged her parents were speaking under the influence of someone, while expressing fear about coming forward to give her statement before the SIT.

She had requested help to record her statement about the 'injustice' done to her by Jarkiholi, before a Judge.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, reacting to the developments, said the SIT would examine videos, audios and the CD in a scientific manner by following due procedures and bring out the truth.

On the woman's statement seeking help to record a statement before a judge, he said she was given five notices assuring security and it has been provided to her parents, as requested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)