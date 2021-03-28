Left Menu

YSRC MLA Venkata Subbaiah dies in AP

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 28-03-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 18:09 IST
YSRC MLA Venkata Subbaiah dies in AP

The sitting YSR Congress MLA from Badwel in Kadapa district, Dr Venkata Subbaiah died of prolonged illness on Sunday.

He was 61 and survived by wife and two children.

Subbaiah, an orthopedic surgeon, joined the YSRC in 2014 and got elected to the Assembly for the first time from Badwel in 2019.

YSRC sources said he was suffering from different ailments for some time now and breathed his last undergoing treatment in a hospital in Kadapa.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy flew down to Kadapa and paid homage to the departed MLA.

Jagan consoled the bereaved family members.

Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu, BJP state general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy and others expressed grief over the demise of the doctor-turned-legislator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 latest updates, Know more in Detail!

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wanted criminal, who escaped from custody, killed following exchange of fire in Rohini: Police

A wanted gangster, who had escaped from custody, was killed on Sunday following an exchange of fire with a Special Cell team at a flat in the Rohini area here, police said. Several teams of the polices Special Cell and Crime Branch were wor...

WB-2ND LD-SOUMITRA-BIOPIC Biopic on well-known Bengali actor Soumita

A biopic on famous actor Soumitra Chattopadhyay, well-known for his award winning roles in Satyajit Rays movies and star of many a hit Bengali film of the previous century is slated to be released later this year by actor-director Parambrat...

Anil Deshmukh accidental home minister, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Sunday called Anil Deshmukh an accidental home minister, claiming he got the post after senior NCP leaders like Jayant Patil and Dilip Walse-Patil refused the responsibility.Rauts remarks came amid speculation in po...

World Bank re-engages with Sudan following arrears clearance

The World Bank will shortly begin the process of allocating some 2 billion in grants to Sudan, a bank official said, representing the countrys return to the international financial system after decades of isolation.Priority areas for the fu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021