Left Menu

Aus PM greets 'good friend' Modi on Holi

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 28-03-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 18:14 IST
Aus PM greets 'good friend' Modi on Holi
Morrison also noted India's role in Quad -- the grouping of India, the US, Japan and Australia. Image Credit: Flickr

Australian Premier Scott Morrison on Sunday extended greetings to his ''good friend'' Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Holi and praised India for doing a ''tremendous job'' in making COVID-19 vaccines that are helping the broader world combat the pandemic.

Morrison took to Twitter to wish Modi and the Hindu community in Australia.

''Wishing our Hindu Australian community, my good friend @narendramodi and all the people who are celebrating it, a happy and colourful Holi!,'' Morrison tweeted, He also wrote ''Holi ki shubhkamnaye'' in Hindi.

He also posted a video message on Twitter and noted that last year the festival was overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that this year even though the pandemic will still affect the festival, people can still ''look to the future with much greater confidence''.

India is doing a ''tremendous job'' in making vaccines that are helping the broader world, he said.

Under India's 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, which translates into Vaccine Friendship, the country has been providing vaccines to nations across the world -- from immediate neighbours to nations in Latin America and Africa -- and is a significant source of supply to the COVAX facility.

More than 58 million Made in India coronavirus vaccine doses have reached about 70 countries in recent weeks.

Morrison also noted India's role in Quad -- the grouping of India, the US, Japan and Australia.

On March 12, Quad leaders -- Prime Minister Modi, his Australian counterpart Morrison, US President Joe Biden and Japan premier Yoshihide Suga -- held their first summit under the framework of the Quadrilateral coalition to discuss a range of issues facing the international community, amidst growing global concerns over China's increasing assertiveness in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

In a firm message to China, Biden told leaders of the Quad coalition that a ''free and open'' Indo-Pacific is essential to their countries and vowed that the US was committed to working with its partners and allies in the region to achieve stability amidst Beijing's coercive actions.

In a joint statement released after the meeting, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to quadrilateral cooperation between their countries.

''We will continue to chart out a way forward together,'' Morrison said.

''In a spirit of unity, I wish you all a very happy Holi,'' the Australian Prime Minister said.

Holi will be celebrated on March 29 this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 latest updates, Know more in Detail!

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wanted criminal, who escaped from custody, killed following exchange of fire in Rohini: Police

A wanted gangster, who had escaped from custody, was killed on Sunday following an exchange of fire with a Special Cell team at a flat in the Rohini area here, police said. Several teams of the polices Special Cell and Crime Branch were wor...

WB-2ND LD-SOUMITRA-BIOPIC Biopic on well-known Bengali actor Soumita

A biopic on famous actor Soumitra Chattopadhyay, well-known for his award winning roles in Satyajit Rays movies and star of many a hit Bengali film of the previous century is slated to be released later this year by actor-director Parambrat...

Anil Deshmukh accidental home minister, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Sunday called Anil Deshmukh an accidental home minister, claiming he got the post after senior NCP leaders like Jayant Patil and Dilip Walse-Patil refused the responsibility.Rauts remarks came amid speculation in po...

World Bank re-engages with Sudan following arrears clearance

The World Bank will shortly begin the process of allocating some 2 billion in grants to Sudan, a bank official said, representing the countrys return to the international financial system after decades of isolation.Priority areas for the fu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021