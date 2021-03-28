Left Menu

Salman Khurshid urges Keralites not to break the trend of choosing alternate fronts

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 28-03-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 18:26 IST
Salman Khurshid urges Keralites not to break the trend of choosing alternate fronts

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 28 (PTI): Senior Congress leader and former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid on Sunday urged the people of Kerala not to break the pattern of choosing alternate political fronts- LDF and UDF- every five years and said the decades-old election trend has given the state its best possible advantages.

very sensibly and judiciously, the people of the state have always ensured that the best is available to them between the two fronts, he said while addressing the media here ahead of the April 6 Assembly polls.

Khurshid also urged Keralites to ensure that the secular features of politics in the state is ''kept alive'' always.

''There is a pattern of behaviour by which the voters shift from one front to the other every five years.

And that has given Kerala the best possible advantage...

possible alternative. Nothing should happen to break that pattern here. Its our appeal,'' he said.

With this, the message Kerala would be sending out is that what was being attempted everywhere in the country, including where there is a viable BJP-NDA presence, would be reversed from here, he said.

''Lets go to the very beauty and ideology of India, which combines all religions... combines together Hindus and Muslims...like in a beautiful bouquet of flowers. That is India,'' the former union minister said.

Criticising the LDF government over gold smuggling case and alleged misuse of flood relief funds, Khurshid said some recent developments in the state were not part of Kerala's culture and character.

The floods in 2018 had caused enormous damage to the state, he said.

''But the relief money that should have gone to the needy and victims of the flood has gone into private hands. That is very unfortunate,'' the senior Congress leader added.

Alleging that the unemployment rate in Kerala was double the national average, which was ''unacceptable'', Khurshid also slammed the Left government over crimes against women and children and incidents of 'police brutality.' PTI LGKAPR ADMINISTRATOR LGKAPR ADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 latest updates, Know more in Detail!

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wanted criminal, who escaped from custody, killed following exchange of fire in Rohini: Police

A wanted gangster, who had escaped from custody, was killed on Sunday following an exchange of fire with a Special Cell team at a flat in the Rohini area here, police said. Several teams of the polices Special Cell and Crime Branch were wor...

WB-2ND LD-SOUMITRA-BIOPIC Biopic on well-known Bengali actor Soumita

A biopic on famous actor Soumitra Chattopadhyay, well-known for his award winning roles in Satyajit Rays movies and star of many a hit Bengali film of the previous century is slated to be released later this year by actor-director Parambrat...

Anil Deshmukh accidental home minister, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Sunday called Anil Deshmukh an accidental home minister, claiming he got the post after senior NCP leaders like Jayant Patil and Dilip Walse-Patil refused the responsibility.Rauts remarks came amid speculation in po...

World Bank re-engages with Sudan following arrears clearance

The World Bank will shortly begin the process of allocating some 2 billion in grants to Sudan, a bank official said, representing the countrys return to the international financial system after decades of isolation.Priority areas for the fu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021