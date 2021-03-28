Left Menu

Sex scandal: BJP govt pledging the pride of Karnataka, says Siddaramaiah

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-03-2021 18:42 IST
Continuing his tirade against the BJP government in Karnataka over the sex scandal allegedly involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Sunday accused it of pledging the pride of the state in front of the whole country.

The Congress leader in a series of tweets said it is 'shameful' that the police could not trace the ''CD victim'' (the woman in the purported sex video) even after 20 days.

''The CD case is turning into a political blame game with new developments each day.

It can reach a logical conclusion only when the victim reaches out to police and gives her version,'' Siddaramaiah said.

Averring that the victim in the CD was constantly releasing her statements to the media through videos, reaching out to her parents and interacting with her lawyers, he said, ''but the police are unable to track her.

What does this mean? Is the police playing to the tune of the BJP government?'' The videos released by the victim clearly show that the girl does not repose confidence in both the state government and the police department. It looks like she is of the opinion that police are involved in conspiracy against her, he said adding Home Minister Basvaraj Bommai should address this concern.

Reacting to Siddaramaiah's statement, Bommai said political leaders belonging to any party should not try to bring down the morale of the police.

Accusing Siddaramaiah of hushing up the sex scandal, involving former minister H Y Meti, while Congress government led by him was in power, he said we have not done such a thing, we are transparent.

''Let whoever say what they want, I'm confident that our police are honestly investigating the case as per the procedures and will bring out the truth,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Congress workers held a protest in the city against Jarkiholi.

