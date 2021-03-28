Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-03-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 18:59 IST
Bengal hospitality sector gets a boost in election season

Election season in West Bengal is contributing to the revival of the states hospitality sector which has been limping in the post-lockdown era and attempting to regain the vibrancy, an official said.

There has been traction in hotel bookings due to election-related travel by political party leaders and members of the media in West Bengal, he said.

''There has been good demand for occupancy in Kolkata and districts due to the election. It is contributing to the revival of the industry,'' Hotel and Restaurants Association of Eastern India secretary Sudesh Poddar told PTI.

In the West Bengal assembly polls, the BJP is trying to dethrone the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress which seeks to return to power for the third consecutive term.

Demands for rooms are coming mainly from the BJP as its top to mid-level leaders are staying for poll-related works, a source in a top hotel in Kolkata said.

''Rooms are being booked by the members of the national media who are covering the election, said an official of another hotel, who declined to be quoted.

With the coronavirus pandemic, India's hospitality and tourism sector suffered three quarters of economic wipeout estimated to be up to Rs 15 lakh crore, and the industry was desperately looking forward to government support to survive and recover in 2021.

West Bengal has a capacity of over 1000-1200 five star luxury room keys.

