PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-03-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 19:19 IST
Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika has Rs 2.56 crore of assets

Assam Urban Development Minister and BJP candidate for Jagiroad Assembly constituency Pijush Hazarika has Rs 2.56 crore of movable and immovable assets, according to the affidavit submitted by him during the filing of nomination.

Hazarika who is seeking re-election from Jagiroad constituency has said that his movable and immovable assets total up to Rs 2,56,48,790, including land and bank deposits.

The 43-year-old minister has agricultural land in Jagiroad and residential land in Raha of Assam worth Rs 56 lakh.

Hazarika has Rs 19,422 cash in hand and movable assets totalling Rs 2,00,48,790, including bank deposits, savings accounts, equity shares, mutual funds, LIC.

The minister has jewellery worth Rs 1,08,180. He does not own a car and has only a motorcycle.

Hazarika, a graduate of Gauhati University, has declared there is no pending criminal case against him.

Hazarika's liabilities are nil as declared in his election affidavit.

His wife Aimee Baruah has movable assets totalling Rs 2.27 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 96.5 lakh.

Election to the Jagiroad Assembly constituency will be held on April 1 during the second phase of polling.

