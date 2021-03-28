Left Menu

Farmers hold meet at Holla Mohalla festival in Punjab

PTI | Anandpursahib | Updated: 28-03-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 19:23 IST
Farmers hold meet at Holla Mohalla festival in Punjab

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha which has been spearheading an agitation against the Centre's new farm laws held a public meeting at the Holla Mohalla festival here on Sunday.

A large number of farmers attended the 'Kisana da Mahakumbh' (grand assembly of farmers) which was addressed by senior farmer union leaders.

The speakers demanded repeal of the three agri laws and cautioned the central government against ignoring their demands.

They said that farmers have been holding their agitation for the last over four months but the BJP-led central government was yet to meet their demands.

Farmer leader Ruldu Singh said that three farm laws would affect every section of the society, including small traders.

He said that they were fighting ''for the cause of the nation''.

Singh said that every village shall form committees and pick new leadership to take forward the agitation.

Multiple rounds of talks between the government and leaders of farmers have failed to break the impasse. The government has said the laws will benefit the farmers.

Meanwhile, this year the number of devotees visiting the historic Holla Mohalla festival was less than previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the concluding day of the three-day festival on Monday, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and groups of ''Nihangs'' will take out a procession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 latest updates, Know more in Detail!

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Union minister Shekhawat demands probe into Rajasthan phone-tapping controversy

Union minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday demanded an investigation into the alleged tapping of phones of politicians amid a rebellion within the states ruling Congress last year, and said anyone found guilty should b...

Farmers celebrate ‘Holika Dahan’ by burning copies of Centre’s farm laws

Farmers camping at Delhi borders on Sunday burnt copies of the Centres new farm laws they have been protesting against during Holika Dahan, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha said.The protesting farmers celebrated Holi at the borders and maintained ...

Did COVID-19 stress, uncertainty stall anti-smoking push?

A year after COVID-19 upended life for millions of Americans, there are troubling signs that the coronavirus may have also slowed progress against another deadly health threat smoking.Fewer smokers called quit-smoking hotlines last year and...

Rugby-Struggling Waratahs part ways with coach Penney

NSW Waratahs parted ways with head coach Rob Penney on Sunday after five defeats in five games left the team bottom of the Super Rugby AU standings.The Waratahs lost 46-14 to the Queensland Reds on Saturday, putting them 22 points adrift of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021