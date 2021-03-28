Farmers hold meet at Holla Mohalla festival in Punjab

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha which has been spearheading an agitation against the Centre's new farm laws held a public meeting at the Holla Mohalla festival here on Sunday.

A large number of farmers attended the 'Kisana da Mahakumbh' (grand assembly of farmers) which was addressed by senior farmer union leaders.

The speakers demanded repeal of the three agri laws and cautioned the central government against ignoring their demands.

They said that farmers have been holding their agitation for the last over four months but the BJP-led central government was yet to meet their demands.

Farmer leader Ruldu Singh said that three farm laws would affect every section of the society, including small traders.

He said that they were fighting ''for the cause of the nation''.

Singh said that every village shall form committees and pick new leadership to take forward the agitation.

Multiple rounds of talks between the government and leaders of farmers have failed to break the impasse. The government has said the laws will benefit the farmers.

Meanwhile, this year the number of devotees visiting the historic Holla Mohalla festival was less than previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the concluding day of the three-day festival on Monday, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and groups of ''Nihangs'' will take out a procession.

