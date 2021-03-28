Left Menu

Cong seeks action against publication of advertisement on BJP claim of winning all upper Assam seats

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-03-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 19:33 IST
Cong seeks action against publication of advertisement on BJP claim of winning all upper Assam seats

Congress on Sunday submitted a memorandum to Election Commission here seeking action against BJP and six newspapers of Assam for publishing an advertisement in a news report format claiming that the saffron party is winning all the constituencies in the Upper Assam.

The memoramdum was given by the Assam unit of Congress to Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee alleged that the ''advertisement with the BJP symbol'' has been published in the six newspapers in a news report format to influence voters in the remaining two phases of voting.

''The publication of the advertisement in the news report format is violation of the Election Commission guidelines.

''The advertisement was published in newspapers with headlines like 'BJP to win all constituencies of Upper Assam', 'BJP's well wishers and workers are delighted', 'BJP ensures victory in all constituencies of Upper Assam' to influence voters and deceive them in the remaining two phases of polls,'' APCC legal group chairman Niran Borah told reporters.

The six newspapers named in the memorandum are-The Assam Tribune, Asomiya Pratidin, Aamar Asom, Dainik Asom, Niyomia Barta and Asomiya Khabar.

An estimated 79.93 per cent of the total 81.09 lakh voters exercised their franchise in 47 assembly constituencies during the first phase of polling in Assam on Saturday.

Elections to 39 seats will be held in the second phase on April 1 and 40 in the third and final phase on April 6.

The Congress demanded that till the conclusion of polling in all the three phases, circulation of newsitems/advertisements must be stopped for publication in all types of media, including electronic and social media, to ensure conduct of elections in a free and fair manner.

Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said, ''We urge the CEO to examine the matter and take immediate steps.

Otherwise, his integrity will be in doubt.'' He said that senior AICC leaders will also submit a complaint to the Election Commission in New Delhi on the issue.

When contacted, an official of the CEO's office here said the matter will be examined by the poll panel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 latest updates, Know more in Detail!

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Union minister Shekhawat demands probe into Rajasthan phone-tapping controversy

Union minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday demanded an investigation into the alleged tapping of phones of politicians amid a rebellion within the states ruling Congress last year, and said anyone found guilty should b...

Farmers celebrate ‘Holika Dahan’ by burning copies of Centre’s farm laws

Farmers camping at Delhi borders on Sunday burnt copies of the Centres new farm laws they have been protesting against during Holika Dahan, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha said.The protesting farmers celebrated Holi at the borders and maintained ...

Did COVID-19 stress, uncertainty stall anti-smoking push?

A year after COVID-19 upended life for millions of Americans, there are troubling signs that the coronavirus may have also slowed progress against another deadly health threat smoking.Fewer smokers called quit-smoking hotlines last year and...

Rugby-Struggling Waratahs part ways with coach Penney

NSW Waratahs parted ways with head coach Rob Penney on Sunday after five defeats in five games left the team bottom of the Super Rugby AU standings.The Waratahs lost 46-14 to the Queensland Reds on Saturday, putting them 22 points adrift of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021