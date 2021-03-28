Left Menu

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 28-03-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 20:14 IST
CEO clears air over BJP sending messages vis SMS to voters

Puducherry, Mar 28 (PTI): Chief Electoral Officer of Puducherry Shurbir Singh said on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not obtained prior certification from the election authorities before sending bulk messages via SMS to voters through mobile phones.

He said in a press release that a case filed by the Puducherry unit of Democratic Youth Federation of India relating to the bulk messages the BJP had allegedly sent by mobile phones to voters here was now pending disposal in the Madras High Court.

Simultaneously, complaints were also received by the District Election Officer (DEO) of Puducherry and the Superintendent of Police handling such poll-related issues.

''It was established during probe by the DEO that the BJP has notobtained prior certification to send the bulk SMS messages.Further investigation by the Cyber Crime branch of the Police was also on,'' he said.

Steps have been taken now to include the amount spent for the sending of SMS messages in the expenditure account of the candidates as per instructions of Election Commission.

