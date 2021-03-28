Left Menu

Guj Assembly bypoll: Congress nominates Katara in Morva Hadaf

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-03-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 20:19 IST
Guj Assembly bypoll: Congress nominates Katara in Morva Hadaf

The Congress on Sunday fielded Sureshbhai Katara as its candidate for Morva Hadaf (ST) Assembly constituency for which a bypoll will be held on April 17.

In a release, the party's national general secretary Mukul Wasnik said Katara's candidature was approved by its chief Sonia Gandhi.

Katara (45) is a dedicated party worker for over two- and-half decades, and had earlier been sarpanch of Sagvada panchayat for 10 years, his wife Gajraben Katara is district panchayat member and his father served as taluka panchayat member for three terms, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

The bypoll in Morva Hadaf Assembly seat in Gujarat's Panchmahal district was necessitated after Independent MLA Bhupendrasinh Khant was disqualified in May, 2019 for submitting an invalid caste certificate after he lost a case in the Gujarat High Court on the issue.

Khant died in January this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 latest updates, Know more in Detail!

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP sees 2,276 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths, 1,075 recoveries

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 2,276 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,88,683, while the day also saw 11 deaths and 1,075 people getting discharged, an official said.The states toll stands at 3,958 and the recovery count is 2,70,540,...

Venezuela accuses Facebook of 'digital totalitarianism' for suspending Maduro

Venezuelas government on Sunday accused Facebook Inc of digital totalitarianism after it froze President Nicolas Maduros page for 30 days for violating policies against spreading misinformation about COVID-19. Facebook told Reuters this wee...

Colorado massacre spurs calls for state action on gun deaths

For the second time in less than a week, a 21-year-old man used a gun purchased legally in the United States to massacre people simply working or visiting a business. The mass shootings in Colorado and Georgia are giving new urgency to stat...

Lankan president says his govt will not succumb to UNHRC pressure

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Sunday said the recent UNHRC resolution against Sri Lanka was the doing of local and foreign forces which do not want the country to progress, and vowed that his government would not succumb to such pressures...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021