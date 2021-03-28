Guj Assembly bypoll: Congress nominates Katara in Morva Hadaf

The Congress on Sunday fielded Sureshbhai Katara as its candidate for Morva Hadaf (ST) Assembly constituency for which a bypoll will be held on April 17.

In a release, the party's national general secretary Mukul Wasnik said Katara's candidature was approved by its chief Sonia Gandhi.

Katara (45) is a dedicated party worker for over two- and-half decades, and had earlier been sarpanch of Sagvada panchayat for 10 years, his wife Gajraben Katara is district panchayat member and his father served as taluka panchayat member for three terms, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

The bypoll in Morva Hadaf Assembly seat in Gujarat's Panchmahal district was necessitated after Independent MLA Bhupendrasinh Khant was disqualified in May, 2019 for submitting an invalid caste certificate after he lost a case in the Gujarat High Court on the issue.

Khant died in January this year.

