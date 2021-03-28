NCP's Malik debunks Pawar-Shah meet speculation, attacks BJP
Maharashtra minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik on Sunday rubbished talk of a meeting between his party chief Sharad Pawar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.He further alleged that such talk was the BJPs way of creating confusion.It is a completely false information deliberately pushed by some people to create confusion. Such a meeting has not taken place.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-03-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 20:27 IST
He further alleged that such talk was the BJP's way of creating ''confusion''.
''It is a completely false information deliberately pushed by some people to create confusion. It is something that BJP wants to create some confusion. Such a meeting has not taken place. There is no reason that Pawar should meet Shah,'' Malik said.
There has been speculation in political circles that Shah met Pawar and Praful Patel at a top industrialist's residence in Ahmedabad on Saturday.
At a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday, Shah parried a query on the purported meeting, saying everything cannot be made public.
