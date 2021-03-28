Following are the top stories at 2100 hours: NATION DEL38 LD PM Modernisation need of hour in agriculture sector: PM Modi New Delhi: Modernisation in the agriculture sector is the need of the hour as already a lot of time has been lost, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

DEL46 POLLS-2NDLD SHAH BJP to win 26 of 30 seats in Bengal, over 37 of 47 in Assam in first phase polls: Shah New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday exuded confidence that his party will win over 26 out of the 30 West Bengal seats and more than 37 of the 47 Assam seats which went to polls in the first phase of assembly elections in these states on Saturday.

Advertisement

DEL43 KL-POLLS-LD THAROOR BJP's scare-mongering over 'love Jihad' will never go far in pluralist Kerala: Tharoor New Delhi: The BJP can only offer communalism, tired scare-mongering over ''love Jihad'' and a hate-filled politics of division that will never go far in pluralist Kerala, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Sunday and asserted that the BJP's high-profile recruit 88-year-old E Sreedharan cannot be the answer to the state's political future. By Asim Kamal BOM11 MH-LDALL RAUT Anil Deshmukh accidental home minister, says Sanjay Raut Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Sunday called Anil Deshmukh an accidental home minister, claiming he got the post after senior NCP leaders like Jayant Patil and Dilip Walse-Patil refused the responsibility.

DEL47 POLL-CONG-ASSAM Cong urges EC to register FIRs against Nadda, Sonowal for ads predicting outcome of Assam polls New Delhi: With the BJP advertising claims of winning all seats in upper Assam, the Congress on Sunday said it is in violation of the Representation of the People Act and urged the Election Commission to register FIRs against BJP chief J P Nadda and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

DEL36 UP-4THLD FIRE Fire breaks out in govt hospital in UP's Kanpur, over 140 patients rescued Kanpur: Over 140 patients were rescued after a fire broke out at the state-run LPS Institute of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery in Swaroop Nagar here on Sunday morning, the Uttar Pradesh government said.

CAL11 WB-POLL-LD TURNOUT Bengal records 84.63pc polling in phase-1 of assembly elections Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab on Sunday said that 84.63 per cent of 73.80 lakh voters in 30 constituencies exercised their franchise during the first phase of polling on March 27.

MDS21 TN-POLLS-RAHUL-MASK AIADMK is only a 'mask,'RSS&BJP behind it,alleges Rahul Gandhi Salem (TN): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday drew an analogy between the AIADMK and the mask worn to help prevent spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, alleging it was only the RSS and BJP behind the ruling party, ''a mere mask.'' BOM12 MH-NIA-WAZE NIA recovers DVR, number plates from river in presence of Waze Mumbai: The NIA on Sunday took suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to the Mithi river here and recovered a digital video recorder (DVR), CPUs, a laptop and two number plates with the help of divers, a police official said.

LEGAL LGD1 SC-MLA HUSBAND-ARREST Arrest BSP MLA's husband wanted in murder case or face coercive action: SC to Madhya Pradesh DGP New Delhi: Stating that “an effort is being made to shield the accused'', the Supreme Court has directed the Madhya Pradesh police chief to ensure the arrest of a BSP MLA's husband, who is wanted in a two-year-old murder case of Congress leader Devendra Chourasia, before April 5 and warned him of coercive action.

FOREIGN FGN22 LANKA-PREZ-UNHRC Lankan president says his govt will not succumb to UNHRC pressure Colombo: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Sunday said the recent UNHRC resolution against his country was the doing of local and foreign forces which do not want Sri Lanka to progress, however, he vowed that his government would not succumb to such pressures.

PTI SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)