Mehbooba seeks people's support for struggle for restoration of J-K's statehood, special status

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday sought people's support for the struggle for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and special status under the Constitution.

Speaking at a daylong convention of party workers in Budgam district, Mehbooba said she will not budge or shy away from speaking up for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

''I have decided for myself and taken a conscious decision to speak up for my people, struggle for their dignity and rights and advocate peace and reconciliation as a means to sustainable peace not only in J-K, but the whole of the subcontinent,'' she said.

''I know the road is full of challenges and would test me every minute. But, as a citizen of J-K and the leader of PDP, this is expected of me and I assure you that the party would make no compromise on the agenda of (party founder) Mufti (Mohammad Sayeed) Sahab and won't leave our people in lurch, whatever pressures be,'' she said.

Cautioning the people that the struggle will be a long and an arduous one, Mehbooba said the road is full of challenges and not for the faint-hearted. She asked for the support of the people of J-K, saying she cannot do it all alone.

''I need your constant support to get back what was unjustly snatched away from us.... I urge the people of Jammu and Kashmir to stand up, decide and choose their sides for a meaningful struggle towards the restoration of honour and dignity of Jammu and Kashmir,'' she said, referring to the revocation of the erstwhile state's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and its bifurcation by the Centre in August 2019.

''The central government has used every means and resources to demolish me and my party, but here we stand tall with head high as we have nothing to hide or regret about,'' she added.

Batting for cordial and peaceful relations between India and Pakistan, the former chief minister said it was high time that leadership of the two countries must sit across the table and resolve all the pending issues for durable peace.

