Left Menu

Mehbooba seeks people's support for struggle for restoration of J-K's statehood, special status

But, as a citizen of J-K and the leader of PDP, this is expected of me and I assure you that the party would make no compromise on the agenda of party founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed Sahab and wont leave our people in lurch, whatever pressures be, she said.Cautioning the people that the struggle will be a long and an arduous one, Mehbooba said the road is full of challenges and not for the faint-hearted.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-03-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 21:11 IST
Mehbooba seeks people's support for struggle for restoration of J-K's statehood, special status
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday sought people's support for the struggle for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and special status under the Constitution.

Speaking at a daylong convention of party workers in Budgam district, Mehbooba said she will not budge or shy away from speaking up for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

''I have decided for myself and taken a conscious decision to speak up for my people, struggle for their dignity and rights and advocate peace and reconciliation as a means to sustainable peace not only in J-K, but the whole of the subcontinent,'' she said.

''I know the road is full of challenges and would test me every minute. But, as a citizen of J-K and the leader of PDP, this is expected of me and I assure you that the party would make no compromise on the agenda of (party founder) Mufti (Mohammad Sayeed) Sahab and won't leave our people in lurch, whatever pressures be,'' she said.

Cautioning the people that the struggle will be a long and an arduous one, Mehbooba said the road is full of challenges and not for the faint-hearted. She asked for the support of the people of J-K, saying she cannot do it all alone.

''I need your constant support to get back what was unjustly snatched away from us.... I urge the people of Jammu and Kashmir to stand up, decide and choose their sides for a meaningful struggle towards the restoration of honour and dignity of Jammu and Kashmir,'' she said, referring to the revocation of the erstwhile state's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and its bifurcation by the Centre in August 2019.

''The central government has used every means and resources to demolish me and my party, but here we stand tall with head high as we have nothing to hide or regret about,'' she added.

Batting for cordial and peaceful relations between India and Pakistan, the former chief minister said it was high time that leadership of the two countries must sit across the table and resolve all the pending issues for durable peace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 latest updates, Know more in Detail!

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man charged under NSA for kidnap-murder of boy in UP

The authorities have slapped charges under the stringent National Security Act on a man for allegedly kidnapping a 12-year-old boy for ransom and subsequently killing him in Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh last year, police said on Sunda...

MP sees 2,276 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths, 1,075 recoveries

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 2,276 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,88,683, while the day also saw 11 deaths and 1,075 people getting discharged, an official said.The states toll stands at 3,958 and the recovery count is 2,70,540,...

Venezuela accuses Facebook of 'digital totalitarianism' for suspending Maduro

Venezuelas government on Sunday accused Facebook Inc of digital totalitarianism after it froze President Nicolas Maduros page for 30 days for violating policies against spreading misinformation about COVID-19. Facebook told Reuters this wee...

Colorado massacre spurs calls for state action on gun deaths

For the second time in less than a week, a 21-year-old man used a gun purchased legally in the United States to massacre people simply working or visiting a business. The mass shootings in Colorado and Georgia are giving new urgency to stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021