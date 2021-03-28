Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger
Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 22:06 IST
Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Sunday that he would offer to swap places with Finance Minister Eduard Heger, a party colleague, in an attempt to resolve a crisis within his governing coalition. Matovic said he had decided to drop all previous conditions for his resignation. He and Heger are from the coalition's strongest party, OLANO.
Slovakia has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and the crisis erupted after Matovic ordered a shipment of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine without his coalition partners' knowledge.
