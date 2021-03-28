Left Menu

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Sunday that he would offer to swap places with Finance Minister Eduard Heger, a party colleague, in an attempt to resolve a crisis within his governing coalition.

File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@igor_matovic)

Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Sunday that he would offer to swap places with Finance Minister Eduard Heger, a party colleague, in an attempt to resolve a crisis within his governing coalition. Matovic said he had decided to drop all previous conditions for his resignation. He and Heger are from the coalition's strongest party, OLANO.

Slovakia has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and the crisis erupted after Matovic ordered a shipment of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine without his coalition partners' knowledge.

