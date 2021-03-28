Andhra Pradesh gets new State Election Commissioner

Amaravati, Mar 28 (PTI): Retired IAS officer Nilam Sawhney has been appointed as the next Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner (SEC).

The state government issued a notification to this effect on Sunday.

Sawhney would hold office for five years from the date of assumption of charge, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said in the notification.

It said the appointment is in accordance with the Article 243K of the Constitution of India Sawhney, an IAS officer of the 1984 batch, retired as the state Chief Secretary on December 31, 2020.

She would replace incumbent SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar who completes his five-year tenure on March 31.

The state government on Saturday accepted Sawhneys resignation as the Chief Ministers Principal Advisor.

She was appointed as the Principal Advisor on January 1 after her retirement.

As Principal Advisor, she was given the rank of a Cabinet Minister.

