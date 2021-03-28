Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh gets new State Election Commissioner

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 28-03-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 22:57 IST
Andhra Pradesh gets new State Election Commissioner

Amaravati, Mar 28 (PTI): Retired IAS officer Nilam Sawhney has been appointed as the next Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner (SEC).

The state government issued a notification to this effect on Sunday.

Sawhney would hold office for five years from the date of assumption of charge, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said in the notification.

It said the appointment is in accordance with the Article 243K of the Constitution of India Sawhney, an IAS officer of the 1984 batch, retired as the state Chief Secretary on December 31, 2020.

She would replace incumbent SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar who completes his five-year tenure on March 31.

The state government on Saturday accepted Sawhneys resignation as the Chief Ministers Principal Advisor.

She was appointed as the Principal Advisor on January 1 after her retirement.

As Principal Advisor, she was given the rank of a Cabinet Minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 latest updates, Know more in Detail!

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 found dead in separate Austria, Switzerland shootings

A woman and a four-year-old girl were found shot to death in a car in a rural area north of Vienna, Austrian authorities said Sunday.Police are trying to determine the whereabouts of the 29-year-old womans ex-partner.A spokesman for Lower A...

Pashtun leaders Manzoor Pashteen, Mohsin Dawar arrested in Pakistan

Pashtun Tahafuz Movement PTM leader Manzoor Ahmad Pashtun and Member of the National Assembly MNA Mohsin Dawar were arrested on Sunday by the provincial police in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while they were on way to participate in Pashtu...

Mamata derides Shah's claim of winning 26 out of 30 seats in 1st phase in WB

Deriding Union Home Minister Amit Shahs assertion that the BJP will win 26 of the 30 seats which went to vote in the first phase of West Bengal assembly polls, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday asked did he hacked the EVM...

Paris doctors warn of catastrophic overload of virus cases

Critical care doctors in Paris say surging coronavirus infections could soon overwhelm their ability to care for the sick in the French capitals hospitals, possibly forcing them to choose which patients they have the resources to save.The s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021