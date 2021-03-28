Left Menu

WB polls: TMC leader's car vandalised in Darjeeling

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) Yuva Morcha leader's car was allegedly vandalised in Darjeeling on Saturday night.

ANI | Darjeeling (West Bengal) | Updated: 28-03-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 23:37 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) Yuva Morcha leader's car was allegedly vandalised in Darjeeling on Saturday night. According to TMC, the party's Darjeeling district Yuba Morcha president Kuntal Roy's car was attacked by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) goons last night.

"Many important papers relating to the polls are missing. BJP backed goons are involved in the incident," Roy told ANI. Meanwhile, BJP has denied all the allegations.

"BJP does not believe in this kind of culture. It is the result of their internal fight," Raju Saha, BJP district general secretary Darjeeling told ANI. The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout on Saturday.

"Apart from a few sporadic incidents, the polling was peaceful," Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab told media persons on Saturday after the conclusion of phase-I polls. In the first phase, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur went to polls to decide on the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women.

Now the remaining seven phases for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held on different dates with the final round of voting scheduled on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

