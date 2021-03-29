4 killed in fire at house in Himachal's Chamba district

Four persons were burnt alive in a fire that broke at a house in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, an official said on Monday. The incident occurred at Suila village in the district, he said.

Several animals were also killed in the fire. More details are awaited, the official said. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in a tweet expressed grief over the death of the four people in the incident. PTI DJI ANB ANB

