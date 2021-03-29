PM Modi greets people on Holi

PM Modi greets people on HoliPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2021 08:47 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 08:47 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Monday on the occasion of Holi and extended them his best wishes. In a tweet, Modi wished that this festival of joy and celebration infuses new energy and enthusiasm in everyone's life. PTI KR ANB ANB ANB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
