Left Menu

BJP, LDF have been cooking up stories about Congress leadership in Kerala: Madhu Goud Yaskhi

AICC Secretary Madhu Goud Yaskhi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) have been cooking up many stories about the leadership issue in Congress in Kerala.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 29-03-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 08:59 IST
BJP, LDF have been cooking up stories about Congress leadership in Kerala: Madhu Goud Yaskhi
Congress leader Madhu Yaskhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

AICC Secretary Madhu Goud Yaskhi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) have been cooking up many stories about the leadership issue in Congress in Kerala. "The BJP and LDF have been cooking up many stories about the leadership issue in Congress in Kerala. Rahul Gandhi is the leader. We all are working to make sure UDF wins the election under his leadership," he said at a press conference in Kochi.

He also he alleged that the BJP and LDF are the two sides of the same coin. "For the people of Kerala, it is more dangerous as they have LDF in the government and BJP nationally to counter. Together they will wreak havoc in Kerala. In many ways, BJP and LDF are the two sides of the same coin," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had alleged that there was an alliance between the Congress party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. "Leaders of the Congress and BJP are blaming a CPI M-BJP alliance out of fear that they will not be able to carry out a lie detector test. There is a Kerala-level alliance between Congress and the BJP. It has continued in this election as well," the Chief Minister had alleged.

Yaskhi also criticised the Centre, saying that "Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah have polarised society in a way never seen since the partition of India. They have nothing new to offer but 'divide and rule' and putting the country for sale." He further hit out at the recent renaming of the Motera cricket stadium in Gujarat after the Prime Minister, saying, "If I extend that analogy to the country, India has also been turned into a Modi Stadium politically, and there are only two ends of it economically--Ambani and Adani. Socially they have only one end, polarisation."

He also criticised the Centre's handling of the COVID-19 lockdown, saying that it had resulted in the sharpest economic downfall in 70 years. "People have been left jobless, factories have closed, labourers were left stranded on roads, and we have slipped to the bottom of the pyramid in terms of poverty and hunger. But there are friends of this government who made Rs 12 lakh crore since the March lockdown," he said.

This comes ahead of the State Assembly elections for the 140-member Kerala assembly in 14 districts set to be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world - FT

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world faces intense problems of debt sustainability because of the coronavirus crisis that have not been properly understood or addressed, the Financial Times reported httpswww.ft.c...

Brisbane lockdown sends Australian sports teams scrambling

Australias professional sports leagues scrambled to put contingency plans in place on Monday after Queensland authorities announced a snap three-day lockdown in state capital Brisbane to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. About 2 million people...

Renesas says damage from fire at chip factory worse than first thought

Renesas Electronics Corp now believes damage from a fire at its chip-making plant in northeast Japan was more extensive than first thought, a company spokeswoman said on Monday.The company had initially said 11 machines were damaged in a fi...

WRAPUP 1-More Myanmar violence reported as activists seek help from ethnic groups

Myanmar security forces killed an anti-coup protester and wounded a toddler in fresh violence overnight, media reported on Monday, as activists called on armed ethnic groups in the diverse nation to back their struggle against military rule...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021