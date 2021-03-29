Left Menu

S.Korea's Moon sacks top economic aide for raising rent amid home price uproar

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday fired his top economic policy advisor for raising the rent on an apartment he owns in Seoul's affluent Gangnam district amid public furore over skyrocketing home prices. Kim Sang-jo raised the rent by about 14% in July, two days before a 5% cap on rent increases took effect as part of government efforts to protect tenants from unreasonable hikes.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2021 09:20 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 09:20 IST
S.Korea's Moon sacks top economic aide for raising rent amid home price uproar

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday fired his top economic policy advisor for raising the rent on an apartment he owns in Seoul's affluent Gangnam district amid public furore over skyrocketing home prices.

Kim Sang-jo raised the rent by about 14% in July, two days before a 5% cap on rent increases took effect as part of government efforts to protect tenants from unreasonable hikes. "I am very sorry that I've disappointed the people at this grave time when we should be making all-out efforts to root out real estate speculation," Kim told a briefing.

Kim had served the president since Moon took office in May 2017, first as antitrust chief and then chief policy advisor. He was replaced with Lee Ho-seung, Moon's senior economic secretary, Moon's chief of staff told a briefing.

Home prices in Seoul have shot up more than 50% since 2017, the fastest pace in the world, according to statistics site Numbeo. The uproar over housing affordability intensified earlier this month after employees of a state housing developer were accused of insider trading in land.

The issue has taken a toll on Moon's approval ratings, which hit record lows this month, and is hurting support for his Democratic Party ahead of a by-election next month to pick the mayors of the country's two largest cities, Seoul and Busan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-More Myanmar violence reported as activists seek help from ethnic groups

Myanmar security forces killed an anti-coup protester and wounded a toddler in fresh violence overnight, media reported on Monday, as activists called on armed ethnic groups in the diverse nation to back their struggle against military rule...

Several injured during oil refinery fire in Indonesia's West Java Province

Jakarta Indonesia, March 29 ANISputnik Several people were injured in a fire that erupted at an oil refinery in Indonesias West Java Province after an explosion, the state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina said. Earlier, it was reported t...

UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world - FT

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world faces intense problems of debt sustainability because of the coronavirus crisis that have not been properly understood or addressed, the Financial Times reported httpswww.ft.c...

Brisbane lockdown sends Australian sports teams scrambling

Australias professional sports leagues scrambled to put contingency plans in place on Monday after Queensland authorities announced a snap three-day lockdown in state capital Brisbane to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. About 2 million people...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021