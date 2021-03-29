Left Menu

Bengal BJP shares video, claims TMC's Nusrat Jahan says 'can't do rally for over an hour even for CM'

Amid ongoing Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal shared a video claiming to feature Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Nusrat Jahan.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 29-03-2021 09:30 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 09:30 IST
Bengal BJP shares video, claims TMC's Nusrat Jahan says 'can't do rally for over an hour even for CM'
TMC MP, Nusrat Jahan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid ongoing Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal shared a video claiming to feature Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Nusrat Jahan. The video shows the TMC MP seen agitated during a campaign.

In the video shared through West Bengal BJP Twitter handle a woman can be heard saying: "I have been at the rally for over an hour. I don't do this even for the Chief Minister. Are you kidding?" "TMC MP Nusrat Jahan " I can't do rally for more than 1 hour, I don't even do it for CM" #MamataLosingNandigram," tweeted BJP Bengal.

The video quickly went viral on the microblogging site. Meanwhile, the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout on Saturday.

In the first phase, 30 seats covering all Assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur went to polls to decide on the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women. Now the remaining seven phases for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly polls will be held on different dates with the final round of voting scheduled on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world - FT

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world faces intense problems of debt sustainability because of the coronavirus crisis that have not been properly understood or addressed, the Financial Times reported httpswww.ft.c...

Brisbane lockdown sends Australian sports teams scrambling

Australias professional sports leagues scrambled to put contingency plans in place on Monday after Queensland authorities announced a snap three-day lockdown in state capital Brisbane to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. About 2 million people...

Renesas says damage from fire at chip factory worse than first thought

Renesas Electronics Corp now believes damage from a fire at its chip-making plant in northeast Japan was more extensive than first thought, a company spokeswoman said on Monday.The company had initially said 11 machines were damaged in a fi...

WRAPUP 1-More Myanmar violence reported as activists seek help from ethnic groups

Myanmar security forces killed an anti-coup protester and wounded a toddler in fresh violence overnight, media reported on Monday, as activists called on armed ethnic groups in the diverse nation to back their struggle against military rule...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021