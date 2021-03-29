Left Menu

China warns companies against politicising actions regarding Xinjiang

H&M said at the time the decision was due to difficulties conducting credible due diligence in the region and after media and human rights' groups reported the use of forced labour in Xinjiang - a charge that Beijing has repeatedly denied. Elijan Anayat, another Xinjiang government spokesman, said during the briefing that Chinese people do not want the products of companies such as H&M and Nike that have boycotted Xinjiang's cotton.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-03-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 10:39 IST
China warns companies against politicising actions regarding Xinjiang
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chinese officials on Monday said Sweden's H&M and other foreign companies should not to make rash moves or step into politics after the companies raised concerns about forced labor in Xinjiang, sparking furious online backlash and boycotts. H&M, Burberry, Nike and Adidas and other Western brands have been hit by consumer boycotts in China since last week over comments about their sourcing of cotton in Xinjiang. The growing rift comes as the United States and other Western governments increase pressure on China over suspected human-rights abuses in the western region.

"I don't think a company should politicize its economic behaviour," said Xu Guixiang, a Xinjiang government spokesman at a news conference on Monday morning. "Can H&M continue to make money in the Chinese market? Not any more." "To rush into this decision and get involved in the sanctions is not reasonable. It's like lifting a stone to drop it on one's own feet," he said.

Chinese social media users last week began circulating a 2020 statement by H&M announcing it would no longer source cotton from Xinjiang. H&M said at the time the decision was due to difficulties conducting credible due diligence in the region and after media and human rights' groups reported the use of forced labor in Xinjiang - a charge that Beijing has repeatedly denied.

Elijan Anayat, another Xinjiang government spokesman, said during the briefing that Chinese people do not want the products of companies such as H&M and Nike that have boycotted Xinjiang's cotton. He said he welcomed companies to take trips to the region's cotton fields to see for themselves what is happening.

WESTERN SANCTIONS

Washington on Friday condemned what it called a "state-led" social media campaign in China against U.S. and other international companies for committing not to use cotton from Xinjiang. The wave of consumer boycotts in China has coincided with a coordinated set of sanctions imposed by Britain, Canada, the European Union and the United States last week over what they say are human rights abuses taking place in Xinjiang. The U.S. government has publicly accused Beijing of genocide against the Uighur Muslim ethnic minorities in the region.

Xu repeatedly rejected accusations of genocide and human rights abuses in the region and accused the Western powers of engaging in political manipulation to destabilise China with the sanctions. "They have lost their minds and their conscience, they are enthusiastic about political manipulation and the abuse of sanctions, to a level that is hysterical," said Xu.

"Their real purpose by fabricating the issue of genocide is to disrupt security and stability in China," Anayat said. The United States in January announced an import ban on all cotton and tomato products from the area due to allegations of forced labor from detained Uighur Muslims.

Western governments and rights groups have previously accused authorities in the far-western region of detaining and torturing Uighurs in camps, where some former inmates have said they were subject to ideological indoctrination. China has repeatedly denied all such charges and say the camps are for vocational training and combating religious extremism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Drought, fire and flood devastate Australians in the bush

Robert Costigan thought the worst was behind him when he saved two family properties from bushfires a summer ago.This year, they floated away. The homes of the Australian cattle farmer and his father-in-law Brian Watt, who lives next door, ...

Hundred-year-old Hindu temple in Pakistan's Rawalpindi attacked by unidentified people

An over 100-year-old Hindu temple undergoing renovation in Pakistans garrison city of Rawalpindi has been attacked by a group of unidentified people, according to a complaint registered by the police.The incident occurred at Purana Qila are...

Mexico probes death of Salvadoran woman shown pinned to ground by police

Mexican prosecutors on Sunday opened a homicide investigation into the death of a Salvadoran woman who was shown on video being pinned to the ground by a female police officer, sparking swift calls by El Salvadors government for justice. Th...

Dwayne Johnson announces 'Black Adam' release date

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnsons Black Adam is slated to be released on July 29, 2022. Johnson shared the date on Instagram, along with a video of his voiceover blaring in Times Square.A disruptive and unstoppable global force of a message fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021