Left Menu

Australian PM promotes women in cabinet reshuffle amid poll slump

Morrison has struggled to placate public anger amid allegations of sexual abuse, discrimination against women and misconduct in parliament. In a move designed to regain voter support, Morrison said he would now have a record seven female lawmakers in his Cabinet as he awarded promotions and additional remits to five women.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 29-03-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 10:48 IST
Australian PM promotes women in cabinet reshuffle amid poll slump
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Image Credit: ANI

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reshuffled his Cabinet on Monday as he sought to repair his standing following a series of damaging allegations about the mistreatment of female lawmakers and staff. Morrison has struggled to placate public anger amid allegations of sexual abuse, discrimination against women, and misconduct in parliament.

In a move designed to regain voter support, Morrison said he would now have a record seven female lawmakers in his Cabinet as he awarded promotions and additional remits to five women. "I have always wanted to ensure there is a strong voice of women in my government, and there has been. But I think what we are announcing today has gone further than that," Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

"I have very capable women operating in very important portfolios." While promoting several female lawmakers, Morrison also moved two MPs who have been the subject of allegations. Both, however, remain in his Cabinet.

Linda Reynolds would leave the role of defense minister and would be replaced by Peter Dutton, previously home affairs minister. Reynolds has been criticized for her handling of an allegation of rape by a member of her staff two years ago.

Christian Porter will be replaced as attorney general and minister for industrial relations by Michaelia Cash, who was promoted from the role of minister for employment, skills, and small business. Porter is the subject of a historical rape allegation which he denies and is currently on mental health leave.

Police said on March 2 there was insufficient evidence to investigate the alleged rape as the accuser was no longer alive. A Newspoll conducted for The Australian newspaper on Monday showed Morrison's public support dropped seven points in two weeks to 55%, the lowest level in a year.

Morrison's government also trails opposition Labor on a two-party preferred basis, where votes for minor parties are distributed, by 52-48. If the poll result was replicated at an election, Labor would win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Drought, fire and flood devastate Australians in the bush

Robert Costigan thought the worst was behind him when he saved two family properties from bushfires a summer ago.This year, they floated away. The homes of the Australian cattle farmer and his father-in-law Brian Watt, who lives next door, ...

Hundred-year-old Hindu temple in Pakistan's Rawalpindi attacked by unidentified people

An over 100-year-old Hindu temple undergoing renovation in Pakistans garrison city of Rawalpindi has been attacked by a group of unidentified people, according to a complaint registered by the police.The incident occurred at Purana Qila are...

Mexico probes death of Salvadoran woman shown pinned to ground by police

Mexican prosecutors on Sunday opened a homicide investigation into the death of a Salvadoran woman who was shown on video being pinned to the ground by a female police officer, sparking swift calls by El Salvadors government for justice. Th...

Dwayne Johnson announces 'Black Adam' release date

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnsons Black Adam is slated to be released on July 29, 2022. Johnson shared the date on Instagram, along with a video of his voiceover blaring in Times Square.A disruptive and unstoppable global force of a message fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021