Sharad Pawar to undergo gallbladder surgery on Wednesday

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has been diagnosed with a gallbladder disease and will be operated for the same on March 31, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik informed on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-03-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 11:45 IST
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar. (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has been diagnosed with a gallbladder disease and will be operated for the same on March 31, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik informed on Monday. "Kind attention our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen last evening and was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check up. Upon diagnosis it came to light that he has a problem in his gallbladder," Mailk informed on his Twitter handle.

He further said that Pawar was on blood-thinning medication which is now being stopped due to the issue. Pawar will be hospitalised for the surgery on Wednesday and all his public programs stand cancelled till further notice, Malik further informed. "He is on Blood Thinning Medication which is now being stopped due to this issue. He will be admitted in the hospital on the 31st of March 2021 and endoscopy and surgery will be conducted. Hence all his programs stand cancelled until further notice," the NCP leader said in another tweet.

On Sunday, there were reports that Pawar had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. However, Shah said that "everything may not be made public. (ANI)

