Mamata conducts massive roadshow in Nandigram

Mamata conducts massive roadshow in NandigramPTI | Nandigram | Updated: 29-03-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 12:15 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday conducted a massive roadshow in Nandigram, where she is pitted against her former lieutenant and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari.
The high-stakes constituency in Purba Medinipur district will go to the polls in the second phase on April 1.
Accompanied by senior TMC leaders, Banerjee led the 8 -km-long roadshow from Reyapara Khudiram More to Thakurchowk in her wheelchair, greeting people with folded hands.
Hundreds of local people and party activists accompanied her, shouting the slogan of 'Mamata Banerjee Zindabad!'. She will later address a rally.
The feisty TMC boss has announced that she will stay in Nandigram till the end of voting in the seat on Thursday.
Campaigning for the second phase will end at 5 pm on April 30.
BJP sources said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to take part in a roadshow in Nandigram on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Injuries sustained by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee not due to attack, says EC sources based on reports by poll observers , state govt.
Injuries sustained by West Bengal CM result of lapse on part of security personnel in charge of Mamata Banerjee: EC sources.
We will continue to fight boldly! I'm still in lot of pain, but I feel pain of my people even more: Mamata Banerjee.
EC concludes injuries sustained by Mamata Banerjee not result of attack: Sources
Mamata Banerjee arrives at TMC's election rally in Kolkata in wheelchair, days after she was injured during campaign in Nandigram.