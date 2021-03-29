Left Menu

Kerala polls: Giriraj Singh terms Vijayan regime as 'commission govt'

Union Fisheries Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh on Monday said that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala is not a "popular, but a commission government" and claimed that "no project in the state can be successful without giving commission".

BJP leader Giriraj Singh addressing a press meet on Monday in Thiruvananthapuram.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Fisheries Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh on Monday said that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala is not a "popular, but a commission government" and claimed that "no project in the state can be successful without giving commission". Singh said that while it is "cut money" in West Bengal, it is "commission" in Kerala.

"I have been told that no project in Kerala can be successful without giving commission. This government is not a popular government but a commission government," Singh said. The Union Minister added that the Kerala government has taken more than 3 lakh crores of loans in the last five years.

"They have taken over 3 lakh crores of loans. Every child who takes birth in the state is born into debt," he said. Further hitting out at the Vijayan regime, the senior BJP leader alleged that the Kerala government runs on policies of "love jihad" and "appeasement".

Speaking of the coir industry, Singh questioned why it is so that Kerala's coir industry is shifting to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Furthermore, he went on to ask the reasons Kerala has lagged behind states like Andhra Pradesh in realising its potential for being a base for cyber hub.

Terming LDF and United Democratic Front (UDF) as 'Nagnaath' and 'Saanpnaath', he said what Kerala needs is 'Vikasnaath'. Slamming the state government for the increasing unemployment rate, he said "Kerala is highest in literacy rate and also highest in unemployment," he said.

He was speaking at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on March 29. State Assembly elections for the 140-member Kerala will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

