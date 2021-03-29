Left Menu

Violence is TMC's last weapon, 'politics of violence' will end on May 2: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday said that violence is Trinamool Congress' (TMC) last weapon, adding that the 'politics of violence' will end on May 2.

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 29-03-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 13:08 IST
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya speaking to media on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday said that violence is Trinamool Congress' (TMC) last weapon, adding that the 'politics of violence' will end on May 2. Speaking to the media, Vijayvargiya said: "This is TMC's last weapon. This will be the last violence in the history of Bengal, after May 2 the politics of violence will be over."

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claim that the BJP will win 26 of 30 seats in West Bengal in the first phase of Assembly elections, Vijayvargiya said that he would not be surprised if the party wins all seats. "I would not be surprised if we see 30 seats. The way TMC was prevented from capturing booths and fake polling. The people have given their vote by choice. The people's approval will go to BJP and the goons were not successful," he said.

He refrained from commenting on TMC MP Nusrat Jahan's alleged outburst during a rally, saying it was an 'internal matter' of the party. The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout on Saturday.

In the first phase, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur went to polls to decide on the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women. The remaining seven phases for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held on different dates with the final round of voting scheduled on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

