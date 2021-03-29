Left Menu

TMC denies role in death of BJP worker's mother; slams BJP for politcising issue

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sougata Roy denied that Shobha Majumdar's death had anything to do with the altercation between Gopal and TMC workers.

ANI | North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 29-03-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 14:14 IST
TMC denies role in death of BJP worker's mother; slams BJP for politcising issue
TMC leader Sougata Roy speaking to ANI on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sougata Roy denied that Shobha Majumdar's death had anything to do with the altercation between Gopal and TMC workers. BJP worker from Nimta, Gopal Majumdar's 85-year-old mother, Shobha Majumdar, who was allegedly beaten up by TMC workers last month in the North 24 Parganas district, died in the wee hours of Monday.

"The incident occurred due to an altercation between BJP's Gopal Majumdar and TMC supporters. This happened in front of Gopal's house, during which he fell down. His old mother got agitated and she thought that her son was being attacked, so in the process, she also fell down," Roy told ANI. He further said: "She is an old woman, Shobha Majumdar. She is 85 years old, suffering from Renal failure and other physical problems. She passed away today. I am very sorry about her death. Any death is very sad but her death had nothing to do with the incident of the altercation between her son and TMC supporters."

Roy also slammed the BJP for 'politicising' the matter. "BJP has nothing to do and they are trying to politicise the issue. It is very sad that they are doing this and I condemn the politicisation of her death," he said.

Gopal Majumdar had alleged last month that three TMC workers attacked his house and attacked his mother. "They hit me on my head and neck. They punched on my face too. I am scared. They asked me not to tell anyone about it. My whole body is in pain," Shobha Majumdar had earlier told ANI.

Following the attack, several BJP leaders including Suvendu Adhikari had visited Shobha's residence to take her to the hospital. She was being treated at a private hospital and had returned to her home four days ago. Following her death, BJP candidate in Dumdam Uttar constituency Dr Archana Majumdar blamed TMC activists for the attack.

Political violence has been regularly making headlines in poll-bound West Bengal, as the state moves on to the second phase of the Assembly elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Backlogs from Suez stranding could take months to clear, Maersk says

The stranding of a container ship in the Suez Canal has created disruptions in the global shipping industry that could take weeks and possibly months to clear, shipping group Maersk said.Even when the canal gets reopened, the ripple effects...

FACTBOX-Czech billionaire Kellner's PPF group

The Czech Republics richest man, billionaire Petr Kellner, was killed in a helicopter crash in Alaska, his financial group PPF said on Monday. Kellner built PPF into a wide-ranging investment group whose assets amounted to 44 billion euros ...

IPL 2021: Ashwin, Axar, Hetmyer assemble at Delhi Capitals' team hotel in Mumbai

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, all-rounder Axar Patel and West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer assembled at Delhi Capitals team hotel in Mumbai on Monday ahead of the 2021 Indian Premier League. The players will be in quarantine for one ...

Increase in balances in accounts of 3 J-K depts due to improper planning, other factors: CAG

There was an increase in accumulated balances in 1,138 bank accounts of three departments in Jammu and Kashmir between 2014 and 2019 due to factors such as improper planning and undisbursed funds for relief or compensation to victims of mil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021