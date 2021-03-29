Left Menu

BJP worker's mother succumbs to injuries sustained in 'TMC attack' in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-03-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 14:22 IST
The BJP on Monday claimed that an 82-year-old woman, a party worker's mother, succumbed to her injuries sustained during an attack by Trinamool Congress supporters in Nimta area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district last month.

BJP workers staged a protest in front of Nimta police station and burnt tyres on M B Road, even as the TMC claimed that its activists were not involved in any attack and she might have died due to age-related ailments.

Expressing grief over the woman's death, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, ''Anguished over the demise of Bengal's daughter Shova Majumdar ji, who was brutally beaten by TMC goons.'' ''The pain & wounds of her family will haunt Mamata didi for long. Bengal will fight for a violence-free tomorrow, Bengal will fight for a safer state for our sisters & mothers,'' Shah added in the Twitter post.

Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri told reporters that the elderly woman succumbed to her injuries sustained during the TMC attack on her house on February 27. She had undergone treatment at a hospital for 27 days.

Dismissing the allegations, TMC MP Sougata Roy said, ''The incident has no relation with politics and the BJP is unnecessarily trying to cash on a death.'' ''Any death is unfortunate and tragic. TMC men were not involved in any attack. We have information that she might have died due to old age-related ailments,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

