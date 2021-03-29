BJP seeks resignation of Shivakumar's resignation

Left Menu

The BJP in Karnataka on Sunday sought the resignation of state's Congress unit president, DK Shivakumar after a leaked audio conversation had references to him, with the woman, purportedly the one who has filed a complaint against Jarkiholi, stating the role of 'Mahanayak' has come out in the open.

The BJP in Karnataka on Sunday sought the resignation of state's Congress unit president, DK Shivakumar after a leaked audio conversation had references to him, with the woman, purportedly the one who has filed a complaint against Jarkiholi, stating the role of 'Mahanayak' has come out in the open. "Indian National Congress depended on Desh Bhakts during the Independence movement! Indira National Congress depends on CD MAKERS for its political survival today !!" Karnataka BJP tweeted.

BJP accused Congress of using such tactics as making illicit videos to get back to the limelight. A case was registered on March 2 against former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after a purported sex tape surfaced showing him in a compromising position with a woman.

Following the allegations, Jarkiholi resigned on March 3. He had denied allegations that he had sexually exploited a woman in return for a government job, saying that the scandal was a conspiracy against him and that the CD was "fake". (ANI)

