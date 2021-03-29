Family's pain will haunt Mamata: Shah on death of BJP member's mother in Bengal

BJP leaders on Monday condoled the death of Shova Majumdar, the 85-year-old mother of a party worker in West Bengal who was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) members, with Home Minister Amit Shah asserting that the state will fight for a violence-free tomorrow.

Shah also said the pain and wounds of Majumdar's family will haunt West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for long.

''Anguished over the demise of Bengal's daughter Shova Majumdar ji, who was brutally beaten by TMC goons. The pain & wounds of her family will haunt Mamata didi for long. Bengal will fight for a violence-free tomorrow, Bengal will fight for a safer state for our sisters & mothers,'' he said in a tweet.

BJP president J P Nadda said Majumdar lost her life for being the mother of a worker of the saffron party and added that her sacrifice will be remembered forever.

''She was also a mother of Bengal, a daughter of Bengal. The BJP will continue to fight for the safety of mothers and daughters,'' he wrote on Twitter.

