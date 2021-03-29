Left Menu

Why was Amit Shah mum when Hathras took place: Mamata on death of elderly woman

PTI | Nandigram | Updated: 29-03-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 14:57 IST
Amid the furore over the death of an 82-year-old ''mother of a BJP worker'' in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday said she does not support violence against women and is not aware of the real reason behind the death and wondered why Union Home Minister Amit Shah remains silent when women are ''tortured to death'' in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP claimed that the elderly woman, a party worker's mother, succumbed to her injuries sustained during an attack by Trinamool Congress supporters in Nimta area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district last month.

''I don't know how the sister has died. We don't support violence against women. We have never supported violence against my sisters and mothers.

''But the BJP is now politicising the issue. Amit Shah is tweeting and saying Bengal Ka Kya Haal hain. Why does he remain mum when women are attacked and brutalised in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh?'' Banerjee said while addressing a rally in Nandigram.

Highlighting that Model Code of Conduct is in place, law and order is now under the jurisdiction of the ECI, Banerjee said, ''Three Trinamool Congress workers have been killed in the last few days.'' The Union Home Minister tweeted in the morning, ''Anguished over the demise of Bengals daughter Shova Majumdar ji, who was brutally beaten by TMC goons.

''The pain & wounds of her family will haunt Mamata didi for long. Bengal will fight for a violence-free tomorrow, Bengal will fight for a safer state for our sisters & mothers''.

