Left Menu

Bengal doesn't tolerate violence against women, Shah should focus on UP: Mamata

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the Trinamool Congress (TMC) following the death of an 85-year-old mother of a BJP worker on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state does not tolerate violence against women, adding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should focus on Uttar Pradesh rather than West Bengal.

ANI | Nandigram (West Bengal) | Updated: 29-03-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 15:19 IST
Bengal doesn't tolerate violence against women, Shah should focus on UP: Mamata
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the Trinamool Congress (TMC) following the death of an 85-year-old mother of a BJP worker on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state does not tolerate violence against women, adding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should focus on Uttar Pradesh rather than West Bengal. "I do not know what happened, I condemn all deaths and I do not support any death. In Bengal, we do not support such deaths. We do not tolerate attacks on our mothers and daughters. Amit Shah tweets and says, 'Bengal ka kya haal hai'. What is the condition in UP? What is the condition in Hathras?" said Mamata while speaking at a public meeting in Nandigram.

She also said why the BJP engages in hooliganism as they know they are facing a defeat in the ongoing assembly elections. "They (elections) happen on people's vote, an individual decides whom to vote for or not, then why the need for hooliganism? Who does hooliganism? Who does not have any hopes to win? They have lost before they can win, they have lost the match before it began, these people need to do 'gundaraj'," she remarked.

Mamata also said that the petrol pumps belong to the BJP and several illegal things are happening there. Speaking on her former ministerial colleague-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari, she said: "It is my fault. I never thought that the person to whom I gave the transport, irrigation, environment ministries, made his father the chairman of development in Digha, made his brother the municipality chairman of Kanthi. After doing so much, he garnered so much money, that the BJP asked him to either join their party or face death."

She also warned that the Adhikaris will remain 'na ghar ka na ghat ka' after the elections. She also said that when the first movement happened in Nandigram, the 'baap-beta' duo could not be seen for the first 10-12 days. They only came after things were under control.

Mamata earlier held a 'padayatra' (roadshow) on a wheelchair, marking the first roadshow here after she was injured in an alleged attack earlier this month. Nandigram will witness the most high-profile contest in the second phase of the state assembly elections to be held on April 1 with the Chief Minister taking on her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout on Saturday. In the first phase, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur went to the polls to decide on the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he risks solitary confinement over infractions

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Monday he could be locked up in solitary confinement in a punishment cell after being accused of numerous minor infractions.Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putins most prominent critics, said ...

Tributes paid to Czech billionaire killed in chopper crash

Politicians and friends in the Czech Republic have paid tribute to Petr Kellner, the countrys richest man, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Alaska. He was 56.Kellner was one of five people, including the pilot, who died in the accide...

'Godzilla vs. Kong' fares well at Indian box office, mints Rs 28.96 crores during extended weekend

The recently-released action-packed film Godzilla vs. Kong is proving to be a major force to reckon with at the Indian box office. The film, which hit the big screens on last Wednesday, has registered a good first extended weekend. Amid the...

MUFG, Sumitomo face climate votes at AGMs as activism grows in Japan

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Japans biggest bank, and Sumitomo Corp, one of the countrys largest trading houses, are being targeted with climate resolutions from activist shareholders at their annual shareholder meetings. Shareholders at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021