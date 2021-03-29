Show some respect to 'investigative process' of India: Derek to Shah

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O' Brien on Monday criticised the Bharatiya Janta party's attitude following the death of an 85-year-old mother of a BJP worker, saying Union Home Minister Amit Shah should show some respect towards the investigative process of the country. BJP worker from Nimta, Gopal Majumdar's 85-year-old mother, Shobha Majumdar, who was allegedly beaten up by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers last month in the North 24 Parganas district, died in the wee hours of Monday.

"The death of Shova Majumdar is a tragedy. What is totally unfortunate though is the Home Min peddling a narrative when the incident is under investigation. He heads a Police Force & multiple Central Agencies. Shouldn't he show some respect to the investigative process of India," he tweeted. Shah also condoled the death of the octagenarian mother of the BJP candidate, saying her death will haunt West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for long.

Political violence has been regularly making headlines in poll-bound West Bengal, as the state moves on to the second phase of the assembly elections. (ANI)

