Confident that Sharad Pawar did not meet Amit Shah: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Monday refuted reports about an alleged meeting between Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Ahmedabad.

"Some things should become clear with time, otherwise it creates confusion. I can say with confidence that no secret meeting has been held between Sharad Pawar and Amit Shah in Ahmedabad or anywhere. Now put an end to the rumours," Raut said.

Shah on Sunday had refrained from confirming the reports of his meeting with NCP supremo, saying that "not everything can be made public". (ANI)

